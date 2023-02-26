Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 95,735 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $180,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after buying an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,738,000 after buying an additional 141,137 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,879,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,388,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,851,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $144.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

