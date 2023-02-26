Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,019 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Kimberly-Clark worth $152,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,043,000 after buying an additional 111,152 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,835,000 after buying an additional 308,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.