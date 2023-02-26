Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Reaches $24.53

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for about $24.53 or 0.00105338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $785,891.42 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

