Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.20. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 125.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 65,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 125.5% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 902,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 39.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

