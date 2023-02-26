Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on DOOR. Stephens decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE DOOR opened at $87.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.75. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $101.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,323,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $18,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also

