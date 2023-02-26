MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.64-4.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.91 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.64-$4.91 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.50.
MasTec Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 231.39 and a beta of 1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
Featured Stories
