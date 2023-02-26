MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.64-4.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.91 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.64-$4.91 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 231.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,859,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Stories

