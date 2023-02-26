Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.26. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 174,500 shares trading hands.
Mawson Gold Trading Down 4.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.74.
About Mawson Gold
Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.
