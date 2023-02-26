MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) vs. DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) Financial Contrast

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and DNAPrint Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -56.29% -9.12% -8.21% DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MaxCyte and DNAPrint Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

MaxCyte currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.94%.

MaxCyte has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MaxCyte and DNAPrint Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million 13.87 -$19.08 million ($0.23) -19.87 DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DNAPrint Genomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxCyte.

Summary

MaxCyte beats DNAPrint Genomics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

