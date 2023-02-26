Maxim Group Trims Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Target Price to $19.00

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.
Xperi Price Performance
XPER opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Xperi has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.
About Xperi
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
