Maxim Group Trims Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Target Price to $19.00

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Price Performance

XPER opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Xperi has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xperi

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,812,000 after purchasing an additional 367,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xperi by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Xperi by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 453,289 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,499,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 158,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,757,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.