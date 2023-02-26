Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $0.0965 on Major Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Mdex has a market cap of $91.67 million and $4.55 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,826,044 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

