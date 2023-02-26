Medifast (NYSE:MED) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of MED opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average is $118.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17. Medifast has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $197.19.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6,509.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.