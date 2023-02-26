Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

MDT stock opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

