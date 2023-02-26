Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $53,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 161.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 167.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 39.9% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 528,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 43,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

MDT stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

