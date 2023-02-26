MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14, Briefing.com reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.
MercadoLibre Price Performance
NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,156.88 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,038.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $950.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 121.27 and a beta of 1.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,260.00.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.
