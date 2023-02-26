Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Buys 21,268 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 7.6% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $30,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 515.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $113.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.