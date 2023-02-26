Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Invests $244,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,881 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $142.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock worth $1,012,166,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.