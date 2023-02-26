Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Invests $382,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SH opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

