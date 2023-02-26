Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.33.

MMSI opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $76.14.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

