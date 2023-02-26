Metadium Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.54 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $60.17 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002097 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.30 or 0.00417071 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,644.50 or 0.28191230 BTC.
About Metadium
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
