MetisDAO Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $34.36 or 0.00146331 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $152.83 million and $4.71 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 33.46388473 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $4,969,317.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

