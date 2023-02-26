Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Raised to $180.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

MIDD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.14.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $152.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day moving average is $142.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Middleby has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $180.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Middleby by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,476,000 after buying an additional 541,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after buying an additional 230,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Middleby by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Middleby by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,987,000 after purchasing an additional 199,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

