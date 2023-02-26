Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 0.9% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $178.82 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average is $168.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

