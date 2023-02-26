Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 150 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLD opened at $168.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.