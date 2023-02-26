Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) is 1060 Capital LLC’s Largest Position

1060 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Monarch Casino & Resort accounts for about 47.2% of 1060 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 1060 Capital LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $15,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 1.0 %

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

