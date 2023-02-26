Monero (XMR) Price Tops $151.47 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $151.47 or 0.00643434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $60.12 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,538.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00404598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00090642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00579746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00178161 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00190301 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,245,681 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.