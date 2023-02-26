Moonbeam Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.84 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $265.53 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00077999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00054707 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00026346 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003713 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 584,089,262 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

