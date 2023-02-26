Moonriver Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.96 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. Moonriver has a market cap of $66.17 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $10.40 or 0.00044210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,687,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,365,745 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

