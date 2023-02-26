Morgan Stanley Cuts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $320.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $249.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $2,160,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total value of $2,160,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,420 shares of company stock worth $54,432,209. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,282,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

