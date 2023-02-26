Morgan Stanley Raises NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $44.50

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NuVasive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.77.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $43.30 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,864 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.