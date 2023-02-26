Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Morguard North American Stock Performance
Morguard North American has a fifty-two week low of C$13.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.21.
About Morguard North American
