Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,325.60

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,325.60 ($15.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,336 ($16.09). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,316 ($15.85), with a volume of 102,397 shares changing hands.
Murray International Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,253.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,325.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,278.77.
Murray International Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,571.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Murray International Trust
Murray International Trust Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
