MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target Raised to $120.00

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MYRG. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of MYRG opened at $119.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $119.78.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

