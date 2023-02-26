National Bankshares Increases Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target to C$15.00

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec under weight rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Green Impact Partners Stock Performance

Green Impact Partners stock opened at C$9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$195.08 million and a PE ratio of -160.17. Green Impact Partners has a 12 month low of C$3.51 and a 12 month high of C$10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.17.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.90 million. Green Impact Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Research analysts expect that Green Impact Partners will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

