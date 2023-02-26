National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NPK stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.57. 54,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a market cap of $540.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.62. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $84.44.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in National Presto Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Presto Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 138.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Presto Industries Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NPK shares. TheStreet raised National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.