NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $2.38

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00010082 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $68.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00078194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00055077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00026490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001084 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,543,511 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 862,137,179 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.3021433 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $93,383,208.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

