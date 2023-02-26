Neblio Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.66 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $32.66 million and $2.96 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00007109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,820,007 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

