Needham & Company LLC Increases Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $38.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QTWO. Stephens cut their target price on Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.38.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Performance

Q2 stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,963.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Q2

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.