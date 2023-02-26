Needham & Company LLC Raises Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $50.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
FVRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.38.
Fiverr International stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $83.18.
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
