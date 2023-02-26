Needham & Company LLC Raises Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $50.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.38.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Fiverr International stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $83.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.