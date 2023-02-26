Neo One Day Trading Volume Tops $171.80 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $883.72 million and approximately $171.80 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $12.53 or 0.00053062 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Neo Profile
NEO is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
