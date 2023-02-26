Nervos Network Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $201.45 million and $12.31 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,606.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00403380 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014105 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00090553 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00642509 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00578147 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00177654 BTC.
Nervos Network Profile
Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,328,635,165 coins and its circulating supply is 39,806,354,498 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
