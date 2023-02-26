Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $10.36 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

