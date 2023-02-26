NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.34

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and traded as high as $40.78. NEXT shares last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 345 shares changing hands.

NEXT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.3511 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

