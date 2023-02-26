NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.22. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 100,070 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,823.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 100,070 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,823.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 5,378 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $26,621.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 694,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,854. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 160,829 shares of company stock worth $787,859. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.