NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.22. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 100,070 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,823.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 100,070 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,823.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 5,378 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $26,621.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 694,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,854. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 160,829 shares of company stock worth $787,859. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. FMR LLC grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after buying an additional 787,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,899,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 496,089 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $7,183,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 816,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 245,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 227,384 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

