NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,862 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 37,140 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

