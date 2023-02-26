NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NBY stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $12.64.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
