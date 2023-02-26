Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 694,161 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.70% of Novavax worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 3,348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $8.82 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVAX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

