NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.
NovoCure Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $120.03.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NovoCure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at $572,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
