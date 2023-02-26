Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Holdings Increased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 695.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887,748 shares during the quarter. NU makes up 1.7% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NU by 156.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NU by 1,131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 439,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 403,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,600,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.