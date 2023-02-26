Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance
NRIX stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.