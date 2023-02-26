Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NRIX stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nurix Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 367,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after buying an additional 195,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,988,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 701,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,822,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,096,000 after buying an additional 538,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.