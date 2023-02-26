NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $266.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $238.00 to $266.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a reduce rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6 %

NVDA opened at $232.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.56. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.